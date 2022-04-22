NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is mostly quiet across the state, but it will not last for long. If you hope to get outside today, do it early. Winds will start to pick up by mid-morning, with extreme winds expected this afternoon and evening. High wind warnings will be in effect all day and night across New Mexico, as 40-55 mph sustained winds and gusts up to 65-75 mph are expected. Winds will gust up to 55 mph for southeast NM and the Farmington area. This wind will cause extremely high fire danger. These winds will likely cause current fires to grow, and it could cause more wildfires to start. The wind will also pose a high threat for wind damage, low visibility on the roads due to blowing dust, and even power outages. The winds will stay strong through the overnight hours, lightening a bit on Saturday.

Saturday will however be another breezy day, with 20-30 mph winds and gusts up to around 40 mph in the east plains and northeast highlands. Temperatures will start to cool in northern New Mexico today, as a cold front arrives. The front will push through the state by Saturday night, bringing a big cool down of 10-20 degrees over the weekend. Highs will only top out in the 50s, 60s and 70s this weekend. Winds will calm down on Sunday, making for a nice end to the weekend.