NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A powerful upper level low pressure system is impacting the Pacific Northwest early this afternoon. As the storm pushes southeast, the jet stream will move over the state this afternoon. Winds will continue to pick up over the next few hours, with the Central Mountain Chain and western parts of the state seeing the highest winds. The rest of the state that’s not under a High Wind Warning are under a Wind Advisory, with statewide gusts 50+ mph. Winds will persist overnight and into Tuesday.

Today will feature plenty of sunshine and warmer conditions. Overnight tonight, the Pacific front will cross the state, bringing significantly cooler temperatures into Tuesday. Highs Tuesday will be 15°-30° colder than today. It will be even windier as well as the strongest upper level winds move over New Mexico Tuesday. Gusts east of the Central Mountain Chain will be 60-75+ mph.

There will be limited precipitation from this system pushing in tonight and into Tuesday. Snow will move into southern Colorado and the Four Corners late tonight, continues to scrape across the northernmost parts of the state into Tuesday afternoon and evening. Not much accumulation is expected, with this storm system being mostly dry. Because of how dry it is, Red Flag Warnings are in effect for a majority of the state today and reissued tomorrow.

By Wednesday afternoon it will finally be calmer across the state. Winds will drop down to breezy while temperatures rise to the mid 50s. Temperatures will continue to gradually warm after Tuesday and into the weekend. Dry conditions for most of the state this week, and sunny.