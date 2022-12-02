NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow is coming down in the San Juan Mountains of New Mexico this morning, with winter weather advisories in effect until this evening. 3-6″ of snow is possible, with low visibility and blowing and drifting snow due to high winds over 60 mph. Light snow will be possible in the northern mountains of New Mexico through the morning, ending by early afternoon.

The wind will be a big story today, with high wind warnings and wind advisories in effect for the northeast highlands, east plains, Sandia/Manzano Mountains, Gila and Sacramento Mountains. Winds will gust at 60-65 mph in the northeast part of the state and Sacramento Mtns. Winds will gust up to 55 mph in the Sandias, east plains and Gila. The Valley, Four Corners and southern plains will not be as windy, with gusts up to 30-35 mph.

Moisture increases across the state on Saturday, and widespread rain is expected south of I-40 throughout the day. The Metro and Santa Fe will see a better chance for spotty showers during the afternoon and evening. There will also be a chance for spotty showers through much of central and western New Mexico on Sunday. Skies will stay cloudy all weekend, and temperatures will be warmer than normal for most spots. A cold front will move into eastern New Mexico on Saturday, cooling temperatures down drastically in the plains.