NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry and calm, but that will not be the case by later on today. Winds will increase, especially during the afternoon, with gusts 40-50 mph possible throughout much of New Mexico. Wind Advisories are in effect for the West Mountains, Rio Grande Valley, Sandia/Manzanos and East Plains. NW winds will be 20-30 mph this afternoon/evening, with 40-50 mph gusts possible. Due to the windy, dry and hot conditions, Red Flag Warnings are in effect for most of the state as well. Temperatures will be heating up today with mostly sunny skies. Scattered showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening for northeast New Mexico, the Northern Mountains, and Southern Colorado.
Wind, Fire Advisories are in effect across New Mexico Thursday
