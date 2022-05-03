NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Windy weather continues Wednesday as the winds switch to a westerly direction. High fire danger continues Wednesday afternoon. Strong south-southwesterly winds developed Tuesday across New Mexico.

This once again brought a high fire danger but is pushing smoke and fires northward today. Breezy conditions will continue even after the sunsets but will settle down after midnight.

Another windy day is on the way Wednesday as winds switch to out of the west, blowing to the east. This is as a cold front will sweep across the state, bringing slightly cooler temperatures. Gusts up to 40 mph will be possible. And again, a high fire danger will return to the state.

Finally, a little bit of a break from the winds is in store for Thursday and Friday for some. Temperatures will soar well above average by Friday and especially Saturday when near-record high temperatures will be possible.

Winds pick up again this weekend as a strong storm system develops to our northwest. This will direct very strong winds into New Mexico, especially Sunday and Monday, but winds will continue through early next week. 50-60 mph, west-southwest wind gusts will be possible Sunday and Monday afternoons with extremely dry air moving in with them. This will cause a very high fire danger again for the state.

Winds will stick around into the middle of next week, with little to no relief. Temperatures will be slightly cooler by the middle of next week, but there is no moisture anytime soon.