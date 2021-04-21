Wind and fire danger returns

Windy weather returns the rest of the week bringing a critical fire danger across New Mexico.

After a very cold start to the day in eastern New Mexico, temperatures will stay below normal for this time of year this afternoon. Meanwhile temperatures in western New Mexico will remain unchanged from Tuesday afternoon, however it will come with much windier weather. A critical fire danger develops across the western half of the state this afternoon with wind gusts over 40 mph possible.

Strong winds push into eastern New Mexico Thursday, and continue statewide in the afternoons through Friday. This will continue to bring a critical fire danger through the evening once the winds die down around sunset. A weak storm system passing to the north with bring isolated rain showers to northern New Mexico, but little precipitation, if any, will reach the ground.

Even warmer temperatures move in this weekend as the weather continues to stay breezy and dry.