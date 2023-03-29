Widespread strong winds will develop Thursday across New Mexico with gusts as high as 70 mph. The wind will bring a high wildfire danger to parts of the state.

Much warmer weather returned to New Mexico Wednesday. Even warmer weather will move in on Thursday as strong southwesterly winds developing by the afternoon.

Widespread wind gusts over 40 mph are likely, but many areas could also see wind gusts as high as 50 to 70 mph. This will cause areas of blowing dust, low visibility, and even wind damage. Our first big wildfire threat of the season also develops with low relative humidity values. Do your part in preventing wildfires Thursday.

Temperatures will be cooler all across the state Friday, but windy weather will return across eastern New Mexico. Winds could gust up to 55 mph, once again bringing a high wildfire threat to this part of the state. Winds will be lighter on Saturday as temperatures start a warming trend. This warming trend will continue into early next week.

Winds start picking up again though on Sunday. More widespread windy weather will develop Monday and Tuesday as yet another storm scrapes the state. It will also bring cooler temperatures on Tuesday.