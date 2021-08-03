Widespread storms through mid-week, then drier and warmer

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storms are popping up early this afternoon, with isolated storms in the Gila and Rio Grande Valley. Widespread storms will last through the afternoon and evening in the central mountain chain, northern mountains, northeast highlands and east plains. There is a high threat for flash flooding in the northern mountains as heavy rain is expected with slow-moving storms. As those storms move east into the northeast highlands, the flood threat will remain high. Stay away from burn scars, arroyos, washes and river/stream beds.

On Wednesday, the upper-level disturbance that is bringing this messy weather will shift further east. Therefore, the area expecting widespread storms will shift to solely eastern New Mexico, leaving areas along and west of I-25 drier than today. There will be another flash flood threat in the northern mountains and northeast highlands on Wednesday. By Thursday, the low will exit to the east, and high pressure will take over the southwest. Skies will dry out more, and temperatures will start to heat up through the weekend.