Widespread storms and flash flooding threat for parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is mostly dry and partly cloudy. A couple of showers moved through the southeast plains and west mountains, but have dissipated to just some sprinkles. Thursday will be dry until the early afternoon, and then storms will develop in the mountains and the low terrain of the eastern plains.

Storms will move south/southwest throughout the afternoon and evening, making their way through the plains and the Rio Grande Valley. Many storms will continue into Friday morning for areas south of I-40. Heavy rain is expected with these storms over the next couple of days. We will see an increased risk for flash flooding in southern New Mexico Friday and Saturday.

