Widespread storms and flash flood threats for parts of New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few showers and storms are moving through western New Mexico, the northern mountains and Rio Grande Valley Wednesday morning. Most will dissipate throughout the commute, leading to drier weather until the early afternoon.

An upper-level disturbance is moving across northern New Mexico and southern Colorado today, causing more showers and storms will develop this afternoon through Wednesday night. These will move from west to east, bringing heavy rainfall and a threat for flash flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect from Noon to late tonight for the middle Rio Grande Valley, northern mountains, west mountains, and Four Corners areas. Some storms may produce up to around 2-inches of rainfall. Stay out of arroyos and do not drive through flooded roadways. Storms will last through late tonight, eventually drying out by Thursday morning.