NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Widespread snow is coming down throughout central New Mexico. Most roadways in the Metro and Valley are only wet but there will be slushier and snowier spots in the higher terrain of central, western and northern NM.

There are winter weather advisories in effect for the southern Sangre de Cristo, Sandia/Manzano and northern Sacramento Mountains, along with with southwest mountains and west-central mountains until 6 PM. We will see more scattered snow in the higher elevations, and rain in the valley and east plains through this evening. Accumulations will be enough in the mountains to cause difficult driving, around 1-3″ with 2-6″ above 7,500 ft. Most low elevation spots will only see a trace to one inch. Temperatures will stay very chilly today, and much colder than yesterday.