NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Skies are cloudier and temperatures have stayed mild this morning. Today will be warm with partly to mostly cloudy skies and rain. Showers and storms will fire up in central and eastern New Mexico this afternoon, moving northeastward during the afternoon and evening.

One or two storms in far eastern New Mexico may become strong or severe, with a chance for damaging wind and small hail. The Metro may see a couple of isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening, but the most widespread rain activity will stay in the mountains, northern and eastern New Mexico.