NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monsoon moisture continues to surge into New Mexico Monday, with a deep layer of moisture in place across a majority of the state. Rain has been falling all day, and although there may be a brief break in the action into the early afternoon, scattered storms are expected throughout the afternoon and evening ahead.

Luckily, due to the cloud coverage, a majority of the rainfall New Mexico has seen has been moderate to light. Heavy rain did fall in Roswell with flash flooding taking place yesterday. Although it will not be widespread, there is still the potential for more strong storms and heavy downpours Monday, which is why a flash flood watch is in effect especially for the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon, Cooks Peak, and Cerro Pelado burn scars.

The increased cloud coverage has led to a significant cool down across the state. Sunday, many locations broke their lowest daily high temperature record. Monday is going to be much of the same, with highs expected to be 15-25 degrees cooler than average.

Tuesday and into the mid week, a drying trend will persist. This will allow for a lot more sunshine and warming temperatures. Wednesday will be the calmest day out of the next 7 before more monsoon moisture and widespread rainfall returns into the weekend.