NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mostly dry, with only a couple of light, spotty showers in the northeast plains, central highlands, and bootheel. Showers will dissipate, and skies will be partly sunny and drier through the morning. We will see widespread showers and storms across the state today, with the driest part of the state being the Four Corners low elevations.

Storms will start popping up over the mountains by noon. All storms will move from southwest to northeast today. We could see heavy downpours and even a couple of strong or severe storms. Flash flooding will be the highest risk in the mountains, especially around the burn scars. Severe weather will be possible in the far northeast highlands and east plains. Damaging wind and hail are the primary threats from one or two storms.