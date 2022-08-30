NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A weak upper level low pressure system is funneling moisture into the southern part of New Mexico. This will keep a thicker layer of clouds and light showers going into Wednesday across the southeast. The Four Corners high will continue to build as well, drawing in drier air to the north.

Tonight, gusty outflow winds from the storms east may move through the gaps in the Central Mountain Chain once again. This may be the spark for an isolated storm or two over the Albuquerque metro into this evening. Most storms should dissipate after sunset. However, across the southeastern part of the state, overnight stratiform clouds and light showers are expected into tomorrow.

Even though drier air will make it’s way into the northern part of the state, the high will recycle moisture each day to allow for isolated storms, especially over the mountains. The heaviest of the rainfall is expected across the southeast, where anywhere from 1-3″ is possible through the end of the week. This will be extremely beneficial to those areas that are in a rainfall deficit.