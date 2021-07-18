Widespread rain showers continue moving west this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’ve seen some good rain coverage across New Mexico this afternoon. So far, many populated areas saw rain for a change! Socorro, Silver City, and even Albuquerque – to name a few – saw rain at the airports. Showers will continue moving southwest through this evening and will gradually fade after midnight. The rain will continue in this forecast but generally, shift across central and western New Mexico in the days ahead as high pressure slowly treks north.

Overall, Monday our rain will be more isolated in nature and not produce as much flash flooding as the weekend. By midweek, lower pressure will move over the state. This will help keep our high temperatures cooler than average with more scattered afternoon storms each day. For the metro area, temps will hold steady in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees but will feel quite muggy all week.