Dry and mild weather continues into Friday. Our next storm system begins to move into New Mexico Saturday with widespread rainfall and much colder weather into early next week.

Another sunny and mild day across New Mexico. This will once again be the case into Friday. However, you will start to notice an increase in cloud cover from the south. This is a sign of increasing moisture into New Mexico and will begin to set the stage for widespread rainfall.

A few isolated storms are likely Saturday afternoon across southern and western New Mexico. A strong backdoor cold front will begin moving into northeast New Mexico late Saturday. This front will bring a sharp cool-down behind it. As it pushes south and west Saturday night into Sunday morning, it will bring a strong canyon wind into the Rio Grande Valley. Winds in Albuquerque may gust over 40 mph Sunday morning and early afternoon as the colder air pushes west. This front will also increase rain chances across almost all of New Mexico with widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder Sunday.

It is now looking likely that scattered showers will continue overnight Sunday and through Monday evening as an upper level low pressure system crosses the state. The heaviest of the rain during this storm will be across southern New Mexico. Temperatures will be dramatically cooler Monday afternoon compared to what we’ve been used to lately. Drier weather returns statewide Tuesday, but temperatures will stay cool through the rest of next week.