The massive area of high pressure that has been dominating the weather this week will begin breaking down today as Tropical Storm Kay pushes north and the jet stream digs south. This will allow for a bit more moisture from the tropical system to push into the state.

The moisture from Kay will combine with a backdoor front late tonight to create more widespread shower and thunderstorm potential this weekend. Saturday the best chance for heavy rainfall will be across the northern half of the state as the cold front slowly moves south. Sunday will see more widespread coverage of rainfall, with every corner of the state having the potential to see measurable rainfall.

Heavy rain across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains has led to the threat for burn scar flash flooding once again, mainly for the Hermits Peak Calf Canyon burn scar. Daily afternoon showers and storms are possible into early next week as the moisture is forecast to stick around into the mid week.