NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Gallup area, southwest New Mexico and Roswell areas are waking up to showers and thunderstorms this morning. The rest of the state is dry and partly cloudy. These morning showers and storms may last through the midday, before more showers and storms will develop during the afternoon in the high terrain. Most rain will be along and west of the central mountain chain, and the Metro will stay mostly dry due to dry air near the surface. Heavy, widespread rain will move into southwest NM tonight, arriving in the middle Rio Grande Valley by Saturday morning. Rain will last most of the day in the Valley.

Eastern New Mexico will start to see rain by midday Saturday, and the rain will last through the night. All of the state will be under a flood watch, with burn scar flooding, along with areal flooding, arroyo, and stream and river flooding. The rain will start to clear west to east on Sunday, leading to a drier day. Isolated shower and storms will be possible in eastern NM and the high terrain through Sunday afternoon.