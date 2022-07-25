NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yesterday, widespread monsoon moisture from Mexico surged across the state. The most moisture is pushing across the western and northern parts of the state today, with the best location for storms being along and west of the Central Mountain Chain. This moisture will stick around throughout a majority of the work week ahead.

Most of the storms today will be moving from north to south, but very slowly if at all. This slower storm motion will allow a lot of rain to fall, with 1″ or more per hour possible especially over the north central mountains. Flash flooding over burn scars will remain a major concern stepping out this afternoon.

This moisture and additional cloud coverage will keep temperatures seasonable if not a degree or two below average across the western and northern portions of the state. The east will remain drier, therefore sunnier, and is expected to heat up a bit more.

This monsoon moisture will linger across the state for most of the week ahead, with daily chances for afternoon and evening storms through next weekend. They will follow the same pattern, forming on the mountaintops and slowly moving to lower elevations by the later parts of the day. Keep an umbrella handy in your car in case you get caught in one of those storms this week.