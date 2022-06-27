NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another rainy day in New Mexico as monsoon moisture continues to surge across the state. An umbrella and most likely a rain jacket will be necessary stepping out the door. Widespread showers are apparent to start the day, drying out from southwest to northeast throughout the late morning. The rain may linger around the northern parts of the state throughout the morning and early afternoon, before more widespread storms pop up by peak daytime heating.

Persistent cloud coverage and rain has kept temperatures well below average to near record cool. Highs today will only be in the 60s/70s across the north and central, with 80s to the south. These cooler temperatures won’t allow as many strong storms to form this afternoon. However, if an isolated strong downpour forms over a burn scar, flash flooding will be a major threat.

A drying trend will persist through the midweek, as moisture pushes south into tomorrow. An isolated shower or storm is possible south of I-40 tomorrow, with a lot more sunshine and warming temperatures to the north. Wednesday will most likely be New Mexico’s driest day of the week, before monsoon moisture returns by the late week and into the weekend.