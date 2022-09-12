Remnants of a tropical storm will cross New Mexico Tuesday and Wednesday bringing widespread showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain and flash flooding will be possible across parts of the state.

Tropical moisture starting streaming into New Mexico Monday, producing showers and thunderstorms across western and central parts of the state. Heavy rain prompted multiple flash flood warnings over burn scar areas. Some storms will continue into the late evening in western New Mexico, but all storms will end by midnight tonight.

Remnants of what was once Hurricane Kay will move across New Mexico Tuesday. This will create widespread showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon across the entire western half of New Mexico, including the Rio Grande Valley and the I-25 corridor. Storms could become strong or even severe and all will be capable of very heavy rainfall. Flood Watches go into effect at Noon Tuesday across parts of western New Mexico, along with the northern mountains and the Sacramento Mountains. Multiple rounds of storms will even be possible in the Albuquerque metro beginning in the early afternoon tomorrow. Storms will taper off late Tuesday night.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will develop Wednesday afternoon, but the heaviest rain threat will shift into the eastern half of the state. Storms are still likely in and around the Rio Grande Valley and even over some of the mountains of western New Mexico, but the focus will shift east. Heavy rain will once again be possible and with that, flash flooding. Cooler temperatures will also arrive statewide by Wednesday afternoon as storms taper off into the overnight.

Much quieter and drier weather will return the rest of the week as westerly winds wash out the tropical, monsoon moisture. Dry weather will stick around into the weekend as warmer temperatures also return.