NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – What a great start to the holiday weekend with abundant sunshine and warmer temps. We’re already in the middle 50s across the Rio Grande Valley and heading for the upper 60s. There’s a slight canyon wind or easterly breeze this afternoon for Santa Fe and Albuquerque. Otherwise, it’ll be a very quiet Friday afternoon. Some clouds are beginning to show up over southern NM. We could see some very light showers or sprinkles over the far southeast plains into Saturday. The air is too dry though, to have any impact for outdoor egg hunts or picnics.

High temperatures continue warming Saturday into Easter Sunday with the middle 60s north, lower 70s central, and upper 70s south. A strong ridge of high pressure finally moves over the desert southwest late weekend into early next week, giving the state the warmest temperatures of the year thus far. So break out the summer clothes for a few since we could make a run into the 80s for the ABQ metro! Midweek, we’ll begin to see some moisture arrive from the Gulf far east ahead of our next storm. We’ll see very strong wind gusts return to the state late next week with cooler temperatures and northern mountain showers back in the forecast.