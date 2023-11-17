Moisture continues to stream across the state early this morning, bringing light showers to parts of central New Mexico. Most of the rain will dissipate over the next couple hours, but clouds will stick around southern New Mexico throughout this Friday. Even with clouds and highs a degree or two cooler than yesterday, temperatures today will be 5-15° above average.

A more ample wave of moisture will arrive Saturday, bringing rain across the northern and central parts of the state and snow to the Northern Mountains. Wet weather will stick around throughout most of the afternoon and evening before drier air arrives overnight Saturday and into early Sunday.

There will be a break in the precipitation from Sunday morning through the early afternoon. By later Sunday afternoon a second wave of ample moisture will arrive along with a punch of cold air. The colder temperatures mixed with moisture will allow for more widespread snow across the highest elevations across the state overnight Sunday and into early Monday morning. Low elevations across the northern half of the state will see rain.

As the secondary wave of moisture moves in, it will send a backdoor front across the state into Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, windy conditions are expected across New Mexico especially east. Much cooler temperatures will arrive Monday afternoon, with highs 5-15° below average. Rain and snow are possible north/east early Monday before drier air pushes across the state from the west into Monday afternoon and evening. Gradually warming temperatures with drier and sunnier conditions into mid next week.