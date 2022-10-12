Dry and quiet weather continues into the end of the week across New Mexico. A stormier pattern begins Saturday with widespread rainfall Sunday into Monday.

Another mild day across New Mexico Wednesday with more sunshine. Temperatures are a few degrees cooler in northeast New Mexico thanks to a weak backdoor cold front that moved through Tuesday night. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Upper Rio Grande Valley, including Taos, and a Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for the San Luis Valley in southern Colorado. More of the same weather will continue across the state through Friday.

Changes begin Saturday as most will notice an increase in cloud cover. A few isolated storms will even be possible south of I-40 in the afternoon. This is all part of a big surge of moisture into the state Saturday. Widespread showers will develop early Sunday morning across almost all of New Mexico that will last through the day Sunday into Monday morning before tapering off through the day. A cold front will increase the rain chances through the day Sunday along with dramatically dropping temperatures. Snow levels will even drop down to as low as 9,000-10,000′ by Monday morning. Monday will be the coolest day we have seen since spring.

Drier weather returns by late Monday, but temperatures will stay much cooler than average into next week.