Our first storm system of the fall season is approaching the state today. Unfortunately, this system will travel farther south than previously anticipated last week, bringing less rainfall across New Mexico. Still, much better chances for rain and slightly more seasonable temperatures will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to that storm system.

A few high-terrain showers/storms are expected this evening, along with isolated storms closer to the Texas border. Some of that rain is expected to move over the Rio Grande Valley this evening, potentially bringing a few sprinkles to the Albuquerque metro, but very dry air at the surface will evaporate most rain that tries to fall. This will create some localized gustier winds this afternoon. A few isolated showers will stick around west/south tonight.

The first wave of rain will arrive in southern New Mexico Tuesday morning, pushing north into the early afternoon. The showers and storms will dry out as they push north, bringing significantly less rainfall north of I-40. Another wave of rain will arrive in southern New Mexico in the late afternoon/early evening, bringing stronger storms and the chance for severe weather. Large hail and damaging wind gusts across southern/southeastern New Mexico will be the main concern Tuesday afternoon and evening. Slightly cooler temperatures compared to today are expected statewide.

By Wednesday, the storm system will be departing. This will allow temperatures to cool a degree or two more but still remain above average across the state. Much more isolated, lighter showers and storms will continue throughout the afternoon as drier air arrives. Sunnier skies and warmer temperatures will arrive late week and into the weekend, before another storm system early next week brings more chances for rain and cooler temperatures.