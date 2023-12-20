The subtropical jet stream is ushering in more moisture across the state today. Because it originates in the tropics, this system is a lot warmer and will bring mostly rain. Showers and a few storms are currently falling in western, southern, and central New Mexico. A line of showers and storms will push from west to east across the state throughout the day. Albuquerque will likely periods of light rain showers throughout the afternoon, but nothing heavy with max accumulations a few hundredths of an inch. Rain may stick around southeastern parts of the state late tonight before drying out into Thursday.

Thursday will be drier and warmer than today with more sunshine and calmer conditions. The large low pressure system that’s currently swirling off the West Coast will arrive Friday afternoon. It will bring widespread low elevation rain and high elevation snow. Above 10,000 feet several inches are expected, a couple inches above 7,500 feet, and rain in the lower elevations.

Snow and rain will continue across the state Saturday. Another storm system is expected to impact the state Sunday, but it will be a lot drier system. It is still questionable how much, if any, additional snow is possible Sunday and into Monday as the storm arrives. The biggest certainty with Sunday’s storm is it is going to pack a bigger punch of cold air. Wintry temperatures will arrive just in time for Christmas Day on Monday. It looks like this active pattern with weekly storms moving across the state will continue into early 2024.