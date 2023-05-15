A Four Corners upper level high pressure system has trapped moisture across the western two-thirds of the state. This has allowed showers and storms to continue to pop up along and west of the Central Mountain Chain into the evening hours. Most thunderstorm activity will decrease after sunset, with rain dissipating overnight. Mild conditions are expected statewide.

Similar conditions are expected Tuesday, with storms forming over the high terrain before moving over lower elevations. Moisture will move east into Tuesday afternoon with the high pressure. There will be much better chances to see showers and storms east of the Central Mountain Chain Tuesday compared to Monday. Temperatures will continue to warm into Tuesday and Wednesday, before more moisture arrives by the mid to late week.

Starting Wednesday, low pressure will begin to build off the Baja Peninsula. This will draw up a lot of moisture from the Pacific into New Mexico. Warm temperatures will persist through Wednesday afternoon. The moisture will then combine with a backdoor cold front on Thursday to bring even more widespread moisture across the state. Heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms are expected to pick up Wednesday and Thursday, getting strongest on Friday. This unsettled weather and near record moisture will continue to impact New Mexico into this weekend with below average temperatures returning statewide.