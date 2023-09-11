The second in a series of fronts on the way will continue pushing from northeast to southwest New Mexico throughout this afternoon and evening. The Albuquerque metro already saw a couple sprinkles early this morning, with more on the way this afternoon. The strongest storms will be across the east/southeast with the chance for severe weather including large hail, damaging wind gusts, and an isolated spin up cannot be ruled out.

Flood watches are in effect across the Northern Mountains through this evening, with heavy rainfall potentially leading to flash flooding over the most recent burn scars and vulnerable low lying areas. Burn scar flash flooding will be a big concern Tuesday and Wednesday as widespread storms continue, but severe weather potential will diminish by tomorrow. Many places across the state can expect to see 0.5″-1.0″ of rainfall through Wednesday, with locally higher amounts under stronger storms.

Along with rain, the series of fronts will also bring much cooler air. Highs by tomorrow are expected to be in the mid to low 70s in the Albuquerque metro, 60s up north. Tomorrow will be one of the coolest days the state has felt since May. Drier air will arrive by the late week to the lower elevations, bringing more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. However, it looks like upper level moisture should stick around, bringing daily chances for at least some parts of the state to see rain over the next 7 days.