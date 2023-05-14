Scattered rain and thunderstorms chances will continue across New Mexico as an unsettled weather pattern sticks around. An uptick in thunderstorms are likely for the second half of this upcoming week.

Showers and thunderstorms once again developed Sunday afternoon across New Mexico. Albuquerque finally picked up measurable rainfall for the first time in 48 days. Isolated rain and thunderstorms will continue to taper off through the overnight.

Our active weather pattern continues for the next several days. Rain and storm chances will remain isolated through the middle of this upcoming week, with the best chance for storms across the higher elevations and surrounding areas. Temperatures will also be warmer to start the week.

Another surge of moisture will arrive into the state on Wednesday. This will increase storms chances statewide starting Wednesday. A backdoor cold front across eastern New Mexico will increase rain chances even more so Thursday and Friday. The front could produce heavy rainfall for northern and northeastern New Mexico where burn scar flash flooding will be possible. Afternoon rain and thunderstorm chances will continue into next weekend.