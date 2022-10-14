Mild weather will continue Saturday with storm chances across southwest New Mexico. Overnight, rain and winds will increase across the state with widespread rain and colder temperatures into Monday.

Another beautiful fall day across New Mexico Friday. Clouds are increasing across southern New Mexico, a sign of the upper level moisture increasing ahead of our next storm system. Clouds will continue to stream northward into Saturday with another nice day on the way. Scattered storms will develop though Saturday afternoon across southwest New Mexico. A couple strong storms will be possible along the I-10 corridor.

Rain will continue to push northward into Saturday night. At the same time, a strong backdoor cold front will be pushing through northeast New Mexico, making it to the Albuquerque metro early Sunday morning. East canyon wind gusts Sunday morning may reach 60 mph, with 40 mph wind gusts through the day. Rain will increase along and behind this front through the day Sunday as moves south and west and sharply drops temperatures behind it. High temperatures on Sunday will be the coldest many of us have seen since March. By Sunday afternoon, widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be likely across the state. Rain will continue into Sunday night, especially south of I-40 as an upper level low pressure system crosses the state.

By Monday morning, snow levels will drop down to as low as 9,500′. Some light snow may even be possible in Las Vegas and the East Mountains where upslope flow behind the cold front enhances lift in these areas. Rain will continue for the Albuquerque metro and eastern New Mexico Monday morning, while it starts to wrap up across southwest New Mexico. Temperatures will remain chilly through the day as the rain wraps up from across the state by Monday evening.

Drier and cooler weather will stay with us for the rest of next week.