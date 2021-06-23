Western New Mexico sees scattered storms as temperatures remain hot

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The morning is smoky, especially in the valley. Air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including those with health conditions, the elderly, and children. Avoid prolonged activity outside for the morning hours, but air quality will improve a bit during the afternoon. Today will be partly cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms, mostly in western New Mexico, the Four Corners, and the Rio Grande Valley. Only a couple of isolated storms will be possible southeast. The Metro will stay dry during the day, with a chance for a shower after 6 p.m.

Temperatures will stay hot, with the highest temperatures in the southeast plains. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for Eddy County, including Carlsbad. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect for southwest Colorado, with threats of lightning.