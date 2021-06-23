Western New Mexico sees scattered storms as temperatures remain hot

Weather Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The morning is smoky, especially in the valley. Air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including those with health conditions, the elderly, and children. Avoid prolonged activity outside for the morning hours, but air quality will improve a bit during the afternoon. Today will be partly cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms, mostly in western New Mexico, the Four Corners, and the Rio Grande Valley. Only a couple of isolated storms will be possible southeast. The Metro will stay dry during the day, with a chance for a shower after 6 p.m.

Story continues below

Temperatures will stay hot, with the highest temperatures in the southeast plains. A Heat Advisory will be in effect for Eddy County, including Carlsbad. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect for southwest Colorado, with threats of lightning.

Sunrise in Santa Clara Pueblo, New Mexico on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (courtesy Samantha Tafoya)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES