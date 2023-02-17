NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is freezing again across the state. Temperatures are below zero for much of northern New Mexico, with single digits and teens in central New Mexico, and teen and twenties in southern New Mexico. Temperatures are in the negative twenties in Red River and Angel Fire, so frostbite and hypothermia are a high risk this morning. Wind chills are in the negative teens and twenties in the upper Rio Grande Valley as well, also prompting that higher threat.

We will see a warm up today through the weekend. Temperatures will warm up five to twenty-five degrees today, and even more Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be back to normal by Saturday. Clouds will start rolling in today, and we will see a chance for rain and snow showers in central and southern New Mexico on Saturday morning. Skies will clear by the afternoon. There will be chance for more rain in southern New Mexico on Sunday afternoon, and a chance for light snow in the northern mountains. Winds will become breezy on Sunday.