NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Isolated showers and storms continue to move north across the state this morning. Showers and storms will come to an end throughout the morning commute. Skies will stay partly cloudy today, and scattered storms will move south to north in the Gila and Sacramento Mountains in the afternoon and evening. Isolated storms will be possible in the Rio Grande Valley and northern mountains.

Storms from the northern mountains will move east into the northeast highlands. The Four Corners is looking mostly dry today. The weekend will bring more scattered storms to northern, western and central NM, with drier skies across the far east and south.