NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Skies are partly cloudy in the Valley and eastern New Mexico, and light, scattered showers are pushing northeast across the plains. Western New Mexico is chilly and clear. Clouds will clear out of the Valley by mid-morning. Showers will continue across eastern New Mexico during the morning, until afternoon storms develop. Isolated storms will push eastward through the northeast highlands, far east plains, and southeast plains. Strong and severe storms will be possible, with damaging wind and hail. Storms will continue past midnight in the far northeast highlands.

Eastern NM will wake up with clouds on Saturday morning. The Valley and western NM will be sunny. Isolated storms will form over the northern mountains, Sandia/Manzano Mountains and south central mountains during the afternoon. A couple of severe storms could form again. Sunday will be similar, with another round of severe storms. By Monday and Tuesday, there will be a higher chance for isolated storms in the Rio Grande Valley. Temperatures will warm up through the Fourth of July