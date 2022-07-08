NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Showers are coming to an end Friday morning in the northeast highlands, but the rest of the state is waking up to mostly clear skies. Temperatures are mild in all areas, except the western high terrain and southwest Colorado, where dry air has allowed temperatures to cool into the 40s! We will warm up quickly there after around 8 AM, but in the mean time, grab a jacket.

Friday will stay dry in the Four Corners, west high terrain, and middle/upper Rio Grande Valley. Storms will develop in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Sacramento and Gila mountains during the early afternoon. Storms will move south off of the Sangre de Cristo Mtns, and southwest off the southern mountains. This will bring the chance for heavy downpours to the northeast highlands, east plains and much of southern NM. We may even see a strong/severe storm with damaging wind and hail in the northeast highlands this evening.

The Rio Grande Valley and west mountains will see a higher chance for storms on Saturday and Sunday. Eastern NM will dry out on Saturday and especially Sunday. Temperatures will stay hot all weekend.