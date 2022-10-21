NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and cool. Temperatures are in the 30s, 40s and low 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny and mild. Temperatures will climb back into the 70s and 80s, especially warm across the east for this time in October. The east slopes of the central mountains, and the central highlands and plains will be windier today, but the rest of the state will stay relatively calm. Winds will kick up in speed on Saturday, and especially on Sunday.

Temperatures will stay warm on Saturday but the cold front will arrive Sunday, bringing in some much cooler temperatures, rain and mountain snow. The system will bring even cooler temperatures by Monday, along with more rain and mountain snow.