NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is dry and quiet, in the 40s, 50s and 60s. High clouds will continue to increase today, and we will see a better chance for showers and storms in the high terrain of northern, western and central New Mexico and southern Colorado.

A flood watch will be in effect for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, where burn scar flooding will become a high risk today through the weekend. Temperatures will stay hot today, with no big changes from yesterday. However, a cold front will arrive in the state Friday night through Sunday. This will bring much cooler temperatures by Saturday and Sunday. Isolated showers and storms will be possible in most parts of the state on Saturday and Sunday. Models project a chance for some widespread showers in the middle Rio Grande Valley Saturday night to Sunday morning.