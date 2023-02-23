NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a quiet and chilly morning across New Mexico. Yesterday’s storm has moved into the Midwest, and skies are drier. Snow is only coming down in the San Juan Mountains, and it will continue through midday Friday. Winter storm warnings will be in effect until then, and 7 to 20 inches of snow accumulation is expected.

We could see some snow showers in the Four Corners tonight through Friday morning. The rest of the state will stay dry, and skies will become sunnier by this afternoon. The wind is not over yet. Wind advisories will be in effect for the east plains and highlands, where wind will gust up to 55 mph. The Sacramento Mountains could see wind gusts as high as 70 mph. The rest of the state will see winds gusting up to around 30 to 35 mph.

Winds will finally die down on Friday and Saturday, and temperatures will rebound on those two days. The next storm will arrive on Sunday, bringing more high wind, snow, rain and colder temperatures.