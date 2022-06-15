NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Wednesday will be the last day of dry air and hot conditions before monsoon moisture pushes into the state. Winds have calmed down since the beginning of the week, and with temperatures a few degrees cooler and dryness not as extreme, there are no Red Flag Warnings in effect for New Mexico today.

A four corners high is dominating the region today, the reason conditions are expected to be a lot more calm. This high pressure system will get pushed east into the late week as an amplified trough and associated low pressure system develop off the West Coast. The combination of the low and high, and their respective positions, draw in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and Pacific Ocean into the southwest US. This moisture is expected to stick around and linger into next week.

Thursday, moisture begins to surge into the state from the south. This will be our first taste of the monsoon, with daily showers and storms expected through the weekend and into early next week. Thursday afternoon will only see isolated storms mainly along the central mountain chain and the Gila.

More widespread scattered showers and storms are expected Friday and into the weekend. The highest potential for heavier rainfall will be across the western and central portions of the state. Exactly how far east the moisture reaches is still uncertain, but at least rain is finally on the way for a majority of the state.