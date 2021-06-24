Weather pattern change underway as storms expected this afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We saw some weak thunderstorms Wednesday evening into Thursday morning which produced some stronger wind gusts. Some light rain reached Albuquerque but these are ending heading into the morning hours. They’ll redevelop later this afternoon and evening with the heaviest rain falling into the central mountains. This is the beginning of the bigger changes to come.

That strong ridge of high pressure that brought us all the triple-digit, recording break heat will be departing east of us. With that said, a trough begins building in. This will drop a couple of cold fronts through the area, tanking temperatures 25-30 degrees! It’ll also bring heavy rains to the central and east mountains. A general 1-3″+ is expected through early next week.