Weak storm passes by making light snow, rain possible in northern and western New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Far eastern New Mexico is seeing patchy dense fog again this morning. This time, Lea County in southeast New Mexico will see some of the worst fog, and even a chance for freezing fog. Icy spots will be possible on the roads, and the fog will stick around until nearly noon. Some light mountain snow showers and low elevation rain showers will be possible today in northern and western New Mexico as a weak storm passes by. Overall, impacts will be limited, and most of the state will stay dry and partly cloudy. Winds will be light for many areas. The breezy spots across the east and west will see winds around 15-25 mph. Temperatures will be mild again today, starting to cool more for eastern New Mexico as the arctic air intrudes into the state.
