Weak storm moves in bringing scattered rain and snow

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Patchy dense fog has settled across most of eastern New Mexico, from the far north to far south. Freezing drizzle may cause icy spots on the roads in the east as well. On the west side of the state, light snow showers are moving in from Arizona. The snow will stay light, turning over to scattered rain showers as temperatures warm. Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with the light scattered showers and some northern mountain snow. Temperatures will cool down for most of the state.

Saturday will be a dry and partly cloudy day. Temperatures will stay chilly in eastern New Mexico, but mild west of the central mountain chain. The next big storm will arrive Saturday evening, starting in far northern New Mexico and southern Colorado, and diving south through the night. Scattered snow will be possible for most of the state on Sunday. A winter storm watch is in effect because heavy, widespread snowfall accumulation is expected. Temperatures will also be dangerously cold on Sunday. Avoid traveling on Sunday if possible