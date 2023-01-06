A storm system to our north will just scrape the northwesternmost corner of the state into this afternoon, bringing the northern mountains and the Four Corners on and off snow showers throughout the afternoon. The rest of the state will just be dealing with some breezy to windy conditions, the strongest winds in the northeast highlands where a Wind Advisory is in effect until 6 PM. Most of the activity will dissipate past sunset.

Temperatures this afternoon will warm 5-10 degrees warmer across the east to the mid to lower 70s over southeastern New Mexico. Above average temperatures are forecast for almost the whole state besides the northwest. This scraper storm will bring with it a cold front, bringing temperatures down to more seasonable by Saturday along with mostly sunny skies.

By Sunday, high pressure will build over the Desert Southwest. Temperatures will warm a degree or two with a good amount of sunshine and calm conditions. Into early next week, westerly winds will return, once again allowing downslope warming east. High temperatures will continue to rise through Tuesday, before our next storm is expected to impact the state.