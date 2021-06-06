We begin drying tonight as some smoke moves in from the west

The showers earlier this evening had fairly wide coverage in eastern New Mexico this Sunday evening. Guadalupe and Quay Counties saw some weaker storms but no severe weather thankfully. We’ll see all this energy shift south overnight, but the eastern tier of the state will still hold on to the higher dew points for another day. We’ll begin to see the dry air moving into western NM Monday morning.. Isolated rain showers continue across Union County for Monday afternoon, as the rest of the state dries out.

The big story is, of course, the high heat moving in this week. A ridge of high pressure is building into the Chihuahua Desert. This will lead to widespread triple-digit heat all across the southwest. For Albuquerque, we’ll see climbing temps into the middle 90s each day this week as we dry out statewide. It looks like summer is here to stay as there’s no sign of the 90s streak ending anytime soon.