Wednesday morning is warmer than the past couple of mornings, but still starting in the teens, twenties and thirties across the state. Today will be a warmer day, with highs climbing into the 40s, 50s and 60s.

Skies will start sunny, but clouds will increase as the day goes on. A storm in Colorado will bring light snow and mix showers will be possible in the San Juan, Jemez and west mountains, with less than half an inch of new snow.

Light rain showers will be possible in central and northwest New Mexico’s low elevations. There may be a couple of rain showers in the middle Rio Grande Valley near Rio Rancho, Bernalillo and the Sandia Mountains. Winds will kick up this morning east of the Sangre de Cristo and Sandia Mountains, with gusts up to 55 mph possible across the east plains and northeast highlands.