Temperatures have quickly rebounded from the arctic chill early this week, with every part of the state feeling warmer than yesterday besides the northwest. The Four Corners are dealing with thicker cloud coverage and light snow over the mountains far north and across southern Colorado. Most precipitation will evaporate before it reaches the lower elevations. The biggest issue today will be winds across the east, with Wind Advisories in effect as gusts may get up to 55 mph. Cloudy conditions will stick around overnight.

Clouds will gradually clear tomorrow as westerly winds stick around. Temperatures will be in the 70s across southern New Mexico Thursday afternoon, anywhere from 5-25° warmer than today. A backdoor front will arrive overnight and into Friday morning, bringing bitter cold wind chills east. Cooler temperatures will stick around eastern New Mexico Friday afternoon, just a couple degrees cooler west. Dry and seasonable conditions will return Saturday before an active storm pattern picks up late this weekend and into next week.

By Sunday afternoon, our next storm system will be approaching the state. Low elevation rain and high elevation snow is expected into Monday, but exact intensity and location is still uncertain. Another system will arrive Tuesday into Wednesday, and another by late next week. Much more widespread chances for precipitation will arrive next week after a brief break in the action this week.