Unseasonably warm weather continues today across the state, significantly warmer across the northeast compared to yesterday. Mid to upper 60s across eastern and southern New Mexico, 50s elsewhere. Southernmost parts of the state will be seeing some upper level clouds while the rest of New Mexico can expect plenty of sunshine. High pressure is dominating the weather today, before the jet stream flattens out into Thursday.

Thursday will see gusty upper level winds moving overhead, creating some breezy conditions across eastern New Mexico as the westerly winds whip over the Central Mountain Chain. As the winds whip over, they fall down the east slopes of the mountains which puts more pressure on the air. More pressure creates warmer weather, with 70s returning to the forecast across the east and south Thursday afternoon. Even the Albuquerque metro will be near 60 degrees before a storm arrives Friday.

A storm will push into New Mexico Friday, bringing snow to the Northern Mountains and maybe an isolated flurry to the Four Corners. Snowfall totals won’t be much, maybe a couple of inches. This storm will be more of a wind maker across the state, with gusts up to 30-50 mph and maybe even higher east of the Central Mountain Chain. Make sure to secure any loose outdoor objects.

A backdoor front will arrive into Saturday, bringing better snow potential to the northeast corner of the state. A few flurries are possible all the way down the Central Mountain Chain, but the heaviest (albeit still generally light) snow will fall farther north. Most of the snow will depart by Saturday afternoon, leaving much colder temperatures in it’s wake. Breezy conditions will stick around south and east, but not nearly as windy as Friday. Highs will be 15-25°+ cooler Saturday compared to Thursday. Drier and quieter weather will arrive Sunday. Temperatures will gradually warm into early next week before another potential storm system arrives. Active weather will stick around, so make sure to stay weather aware and up to date on the forecast!