A powerful storm system crossed over the state yesterday, leaving temperatures 10-20° cooler in it’s wake today. Highs will be a few degrees below average this afternoon, 30s and 40s to the north, 40s and 50s central, and 60s and low 70s down south. Plenty of sunshine across the state with the exception of the Northern Mountains – light, spotty snow will continue dissipating this afternoon and evening.

Winds today are still breezy west, with gusts up to 35 mph. Even windier east as winds whip over the Central Mountain Chain, with gusts northeast up to 65+ mph. These winds, combined with dry conditions, have allowed a Red Flag Warning to once again be issued across the far Eastern parts of New Mexico until 8 PM.

Tonight and into early Saturday, cloud coverage will push across the state from south to north bringing partly cloudy conditions to the metro Saturday afternoon. Even with a bit more clouds, it will remain dry and warmer – Saturday will be mostly seasonable and relatively calm across the state. Winds will begin to pick up into Sunday, along with even warmer temperatures. Gusts across the state could get up to 40-50 mph Sunday afternoon, and even windier conditions are expected Monday and into Tuesday as another storm arrives. Next week will start warm and windy, with breezes sticking around throughout almost all of next week.