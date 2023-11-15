There was some more dense fog across eastern New Mexico early this morning, with basically all of it having cleared other than in the far southeastern corner of the state. A few upper level clouds are moving west to east across the state, but won’t do much in terms of impactful weather. Temperatures will warm up a degree or two more than yesterday.

By tomorrow, the jet stream will dip across the state bringing gusty upper level winds. These winds will translate down to the surface, bringing breezy to windy conditions across New Mexico. A few showers/flurries are possible in the highest elevations of western/northern New Mexico, but it will be mostly dry Thursday. Better chances for precipitation arrive this weekend.

Friday will be cooler than Thursday as a backdoor front pushes across the state, but still remain above average for mid November statewide. By Saturday, a storm system will arrive which may potentially bring rain but our models are still very uncertain. The drier scenario would only have snow/rain over the high terrain across the northern half of the state. The wetter scenario would bring widespread precipitation to the northern two-thirds of the state, including Albuquerque. Fingers crossed the wetter scenario pans out, but again it is still very uncertain. Remain up to date as the forecast changes and becomes more certain over the coming days.